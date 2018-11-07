Gary Taylor-Fletcher: Ex-Blackpool striker joins Llandudno
Llandudno have signed former Blackpool striker Gary Taylor-Fletcher.
The 37-year-old joins on an initial contract until January, having left Llandudno's Welsh Premier League rivals Bangor City in May 2018.
Taylor-Fletcher is available to play in the Seasiders' league game at home to Bala Town on Friday.
"I got a call from Iwan (Llandudno manager Williams) asking if I'd be interested in coming in to help out," said Taylor-Fletcher.
"I didn't have to think too long and the deal was done pretty quickly."