Gary Taylor-Fletcher: Ex-Blackpool striker joins Llandudno

Gary Taylor-Fletcher played for Blackpool in the English Premier League

Llandudno have signed former Blackpool striker Gary Taylor-Fletcher.

The 37-year-old joins on an initial contract until January, having left Llandudno's Welsh Premier League rivals Bangor City in May 2018.

Taylor-Fletcher is available to play in the Seasiders' league game at home to Bala Town on Friday.

"I got a call from Iwan (Llandudno manager Williams) asking if I'd be interested in coming in to help out," said Taylor-Fletcher.

"I didn't have to think too long and the deal was done pretty quickly."