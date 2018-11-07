Chris Basham: Sheffield United defender signs new deal at Bramall Lane until June 2021

Chris Basham was signed by the Blades from Blackpool in June 2014

Sheffield United's Chris Basham has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship side.

The 30-year-old defender's new deal comes in the wake of making a double century of appearances for the Blades.

Basham has made 179 league starts in his overall tally of 213 games since signing from Blackpool in 2014,

"I've been here a long time. My family love the city and, with them settled, I'm able to focus on my game and playing consistently well," he said.

Basham, who was in the Blades' League One-winning team in 2016, is now signed up until June 2021.

He is part of a United side currently standing third in the Championship, just a point off top spot, going into Friday's Steel City derby.