Viktoria Plzen v Real Madrid
Line-ups
Viktoria Plzen
- 16Hruska
- 14Reznik
- 2Hejda
- 4Hubnik
- 8Limbersky
- 17Hrosovsky
- 24Havel
- 6Prochazka
- 25Cermák
- 10Kopic
- 18Chory
Substitutes
- 1Kozácik
- 7Horava
- 9Zeman
- 11Petrzela
- 37Reznicek
- 44Pernica
- 90Ekpai
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 19Odriozola
- 6Nacho
- 4Ramos
- 23Reguilón
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 17Vázquez
- 24Ceballos
- 11Bale
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 10Modric
- 15Valverde
- 20Asensio
- 22Isco
- 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
- 31Sánchez de Felipe
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen).
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lukas Hejda (Viktoria Plzen).
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Milan Havel (Viktoria Plzen) because of an injury.
Hand ball by Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid).
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Nacho.
Offside, Real Madrid. Nacho tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.
Hand ball by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
Offside, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roman Prochazka (Viktoria Plzen).
Attempt blocked. Radim Reznik (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Chory.
Attempt blocked. David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.