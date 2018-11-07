Champions League - Group G
Viktoria Plzen0Real Madrid0

Viktoria Plzen v Real Madrid

Line-ups

Viktoria Plzen

  • 16Hruska
  • 14Reznik
  • 2Hejda
  • 4Hubnik
  • 8Limbersky
  • 17Hrosovsky
  • 24Havel
  • 6Prochazka
  • 25Cermák
  • 10Kopic
  • 18Chory

Substitutes

  • 1Kozácik
  • 7Horava
  • 9Zeman
  • 11Petrzela
  • 37Reznicek
  • 44Pernica
  • 90Ekpai

Real Madrid

  • 25Courtois
  • 19Odriozola
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Ramos
  • 23Reguilón
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 17Vázquez
  • 24Ceballos
  • 11Bale
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 10Modric
  • 15Valverde
  • 20Asensio
  • 22Isco
  • 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
  • 31Sánchez de Felipe
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin

Match Stats

Home TeamViktoria PlzenAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen).

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lukas Hejda (Viktoria Plzen).

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Milan Havel (Viktoria Plzen) because of an injury.

Hand ball by Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid).

Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Nacho.

Offside, Real Madrid. Nacho tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.

Hand ball by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).

Offside, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roman Prochazka (Viktoria Plzen).

Attempt blocked. Radim Reznik (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Chory.

Attempt blocked. David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43018269
2Atl Madrid43017619
3Club Brugge41126514
4Monaco4013210-81

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona4310113810
2Inter Milan42115507
3Tottenham411279-24
4PSV Eindhoven4013410-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli41304316
2Liverpool42027526
3PSG412111745
4Red Star Belgrade4112310-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto431093610
2Schalke42204138
3Galatasaray41123304
4Lokomotiv Moscow4004211-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax42205148
2Bayern Munich42205148
3Benfica411235-24
4AEK Athens401328-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City43017349
2Lyon41307616
3Hoffenheim403167-13
4Shakhtar Donetsk402248-42

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma430110469
2Real Madrid42115237
3CSKA Moscow411247-34
4Viktoria Plzen402239-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus431060610
2Man Utd41213125
3Valencia41214405
4Young Boys4013210-81
