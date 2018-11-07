Leicester City players to wear special shirts in tribute to owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Media playback is not supported on this device Emotional Leicester team observe silence at Cardiff

Leicester will play their first home match since Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's death with their former owner's name embroidered on their shirts.

The club will on Saturday pay tribute to the Thai businessman, who was killed with four others in a helicopter crash outside Leicester's ground on 27 October.

A special video will be played inside the King Power Stadium before their 15:00 GMT Premier League tie with Burnley, while fans have also planned a tribute march to the ground.

The club will present supporters at the game with scarves, pin badges, clap banners and a special matchday programme as commemorative gifts.

Tribute t-shirts will be worn by the players during their warm-up and their match kit will bear Srivaddhanaprabha's name for the first half.

During the second half the Foxes' shirts will bear an embroidered poppy symbol in commemoration of Remembrance Sunday, with a two-minute silence to be held before kick-off.