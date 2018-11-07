Match ends, CSKA Moscow 1, Roma 2.
CSKA Moscow v Roma
CSKA Moscow
- 35Akinfeev
- 14Nababkin
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 23MagnússonBooked at 56mins
- 29Bijol
- 2Figueira FernandesSubstituted forSchennikovat 12'minutes
- 77AkhmetovSubstituted forKhosonovat 76'minutes
- 8Vlasic
- 98Oblyakov
- 9Chalov
- 17SigurdssonSubstituted forChernovat 64'minutes
- 1Pomazun
- 3Chernov
- 15Efremov
- 19Nishimura
- 42Schennikov
- 75Zhamaletdinov
- 80Khosonov
Roma
- 1Olsen
- 18Santon
- 44Manolas
- 20Fazio
- 11Kolarov
- 4Cristante
- 42Nzonzi
- 24FlorenziSubstituted forNunes Jesusat 88'minutes
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forZanioloat 82'minutes
- 34KluivertSubstituted forÜnderat 70'minutes
- 9Dzeko
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 14Schick
- 15Marcano
- 17Ünder
- 22Zaniolo
- 83Mirante
- 92El Shaarawy
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
- Attendance:
- 64,454
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Full Time
Second Half ends, CSKA Moscow 1, Roma 2.
Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaka Bijol (CSKA Moscow).
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
Jaka Bijol (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).
Rodrigo Becão (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Federico Fazio (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Becão (CSKA Moscow).
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Foul by Davide Santon (Roma).
Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Juan Jesus replaces Alessandro Florenzi.
Attempt missed. Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).
Nikita Chernov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Nicolò Zaniolo replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Offside, Roma. Davide Santon tries a through ball, but Alessandro Florenzi is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kirill Nababkin with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Khetag Khosonov replaces Ilzat Akhmetov.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi with a cross.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Nzonzi.
Georgy Schennikov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
Attempt saved. Fedor Chalov (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jaka Bijol.
Jaka Bijol (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Nzonzi (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Cengiz Ünder replaces Justin Kluivert.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Bryan Cristante.
Attempt blocked. Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilzat Akhmetov.
Attempt missed. Federico Fazio (Roma) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Nikita Chernov (CSKA Moscow).
Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Nikita Chernov replaces Arnór Sigurdsson.
Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Nzonzi (Roma).
Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Justin Kluivert.
Goal!
Goal! CSKA Moscow 1, Roma 2. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.