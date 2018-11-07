Champions League - Group H
Valencia3Young Boys1

Valencia v Young Boys

Line-ups

Valencia

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 18Wass
  • 24Garay
  • 5Gabriel
  • 14GayáBooked at 30mins
  • 8SolerBooked at 81mins
  • 17Coquelin
  • 6KondogbiaSubstituted forNunes Vezoat 87'minutes
  • 7Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forTorresat 75'minutes
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 22Mina LorenzoBooked at 22minsSubstituted forGameiroat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 3Nunes Vezo
  • 9Gameiro
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 15Latorre Grueso
  • 20Torres
  • 23Batshuayi

Young Boys

  • 26Von Ballmoos
  • 43MbabuBooked at 35mins
  • 30LauperBooked at 57mins
  • 5Von BergenBooked at 67mins
  • 23BenitoBooked at 38mins
  • 16FassnachtSubstituted forNsameat 61'minutes
  • 8Sow
  • 35SanogoBooked at 77mins
  • 13NgamaleuBooked at 18minsSubstituted forSulejmaniat 45'minutes
  • 99HoarauSubstituted forAebischerat 75'minutes
  • 17Assalé

Substitutes

  • 1Wölfli
  • 4Ali Camara
  • 6Bertone
  • 7Sulejmani
  • 18Nsame
  • 19Schick
  • 20Aebischer
Referee:
István Kovács

Match Stats

Home TeamValenciaAway TeamYoung Boys
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away25

Live Text

Match ends, Valencia 3, Young Boys 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Valencia 3, Young Boys 1.

Attempt saved. Daniel Wass (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Gameiro.

Attempt blocked. Ferrán Torres (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by José Gayá.

Ferrán Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sandro Lauper (Young Boys).

Offside, Valencia. Carlos Soler tries a through ball, but Ferrán Torres is caught offside.

Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Gabriel.

Attempt blocked. Miralem Sulejmani (Young Boys) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michel Aebischer.

Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by José Gayá.

Foul by Rúben Vezo (Valencia).

Roger Assalé (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ferrán Torres (Valencia).

Djibril Sow (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Rúben Vezo replaces Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by José Gayá.

Booking

Carlos Soler (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).

Loris Benito (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sandro Lauper (Young Boys).

Attempt missed. José Gayá (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Francis Coquelin (Valencia) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) is shown the red card.

Francis Coquelin (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys).

Offside, Young Boys. Steve Von Bergen tries a through ball, but Jean-Pierre Nsame is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Young Boys. Michel Aebischer replaces Guillaume Hoarau.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Ferrán Torres replaces Gonçalo Guedes.

Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sandro Lauper (Young Boys).

Attempt missed. Loris Benito (Young Boys) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia).

Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Valencia. Gonçalo Guedes tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Moreno is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Djibril Sow.

Foul by Kevin Gameiro (Valencia).

Sandro Lauper (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Kevin Gameiro replaces Santi Mina.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43018269
2Atl Madrid43017619
3Club Brugge41126514
4Monaco4013210-81

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona4310113810
2Inter Milan42115507
3Tottenham411279-24
4PSV Eindhoven4013410-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli41304316
2Liverpool42027526
3PSG412111745
4Red Star Belgrade4112310-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto431093610
2Schalke42204138
3Galatasaray41123304
4Lokomotiv Moscow4004211-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax32105147
2Bayern Munich32105147
3Benfica310235-23
4AEK Athens300328-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32016336
2Lyon31207615
3Hoffenheim302167-12
4Shakhtar Donetsk302147-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma430110469
2Real Madrid32015236
3CSKA Moscow411247-34
4Viktoria Plzen301239-61

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33006069
2Valencia41214405
3Man Utd31113124
4Young Boys4013210-81
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories