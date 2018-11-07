Match ends, Valencia 3, Young Boys 1.
Valencia v Young Boys
Line-ups
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 18Wass
- 24Garay
- 5Gabriel
- 14GayáBooked at 30mins
- 8SolerBooked at 81mins
- 17Coquelin
- 6KondogbiaSubstituted forNunes Vezoat 87'minutes
- 7Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forTorresat 75'minutes
- 19Rodrigo
- 22Mina LorenzoBooked at 22minsSubstituted forGameiroat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 3Nunes Vezo
- 9Gameiro
- 12Diakhaby
- 15Latorre Grueso
- 20Torres
- 23Batshuayi
Young Boys
- 26Von Ballmoos
- 43MbabuBooked at 35mins
- 30LauperBooked at 57mins
- 5Von BergenBooked at 67mins
- 23BenitoBooked at 38mins
- 16FassnachtSubstituted forNsameat 61'minutes
- 8Sow
- 35SanogoBooked at 77mins
- 13NgamaleuBooked at 18minsSubstituted forSulejmaniat 45'minutes
- 99HoarauSubstituted forAebischerat 75'minutes
- 17Assalé
Substitutes
- 1Wölfli
- 4Ali Camara
- 6Bertone
- 7Sulejmani
- 18Nsame
- 19Schick
- 20Aebischer
- Referee:
- István Kovács
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away25
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Valencia 3, Young Boys 1.
Attempt saved. Daniel Wass (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Gameiro.
Attempt blocked. Ferrán Torres (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by José Gayá.
Ferrán Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sandro Lauper (Young Boys).
Offside, Valencia. Carlos Soler tries a through ball, but Ferrán Torres is caught offside.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Gabriel.
Attempt blocked. Miralem Sulejmani (Young Boys) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michel Aebischer.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by José Gayá.
Foul by Rúben Vezo (Valencia).
Roger Assalé (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ferrán Torres (Valencia).
Djibril Sow (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Rúben Vezo replaces Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by José Gayá.
Booking
Carlos Soler (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Loris Benito (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sandro Lauper (Young Boys).
Attempt missed. José Gayá (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Francis Coquelin (Valencia) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) is shown the red card.
Francis Coquelin (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys).
Offside, Young Boys. Steve Von Bergen tries a through ball, but Jean-Pierre Nsame is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Young Boys. Michel Aebischer replaces Guillaume Hoarau.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Ferrán Torres replaces Gonçalo Guedes.
Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sandro Lauper (Young Boys).
Attempt missed. Loris Benito (Young Boys) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia).
Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Valencia. Gonçalo Guedes tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Moreno is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sekou Sanogo (Young Boys) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Djibril Sow.
Foul by Kevin Gameiro (Valencia).
Sandro Lauper (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Kevin Gameiro replaces Santi Mina.