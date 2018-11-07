Offside, Ajax. Noussair Mazraoui tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.
Benfica v Ajax
Line-ups
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 6Rúben Dias
- 33Nivaldo Vieira
- 3Grimaldo
- 5Fejsa
- 18Salvio
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 8Appelt Pires
- 11Cervi
- 10Gonçalves Oliveira
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 14Seferovic
- 16Semedo
- 20Krovinovic
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 30Castillo
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 12Mazraoui
- 4de Ligt
- 17Blind
- 31Tagliafico
- 20Schöne
- 21de Jong
- 22Ziyech
- 6van de Beek
- 7Neres
- 10Tadic
Substitutes
- 2Kristensen
- 5Wöber
- 9Huntelaar
- 19Labyad
- 25Dolberg
- 26Lamprou
- 30de Wit
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jonas (Benfica) because of an injury.
Offside, Ajax. Noussair Mazraoui tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.
Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Ajax).
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by André Onana.
Attempt saved. Franco Cervi (Benfica) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eduardo Salvio.
Jonas (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax).
Foul by Eduardo Salvio (Benfica).
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Pires.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.