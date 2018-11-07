Champions League - Group E
Benfica0Ajax0

Benfica v Ajax

Line-ups

Benfica

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 6Rúben Dias
  • 33Nivaldo Vieira
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 5Fejsa
  • 18Salvio
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 8Appelt Pires
  • 11Cervi
  • 10Gonçalves Oliveira

Substitutes

  • 1Svilar
  • 14Seferovic
  • 16Semedo
  • 20Krovinovic
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 27Ferreira Silva
  • 30Castillo

Ajax

  • 24Onana
  • 12Mazraoui
  • 4de Ligt
  • 17Blind
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 20Schöne
  • 21de Jong
  • 22Ziyech
  • 6van de Beek
  • 7Neres
  • 10Tadic

Substitutes

  • 2Kristensen
  • 5Wöber
  • 9Huntelaar
  • 19Labyad
  • 25Dolberg
  • 26Lamprou
  • 30de Wit
Referee:
Gianluca Rocchi

Match Stats

Home TeamBenficaAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Offside, Ajax. Noussair Mazraoui tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jonas (Benfica) because of an injury.

Offside, Ajax. Noussair Mazraoui tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.

Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Ajax).

Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by André Onana.

Attempt saved. Franco Cervi (Benfica) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eduardo Salvio.

Jonas (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax).

Foul by Eduardo Salvio (Benfica).

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Pires.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43018269
2Atl Madrid43017619
3Club Brugge41126514
4Monaco4013210-81

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona4310113810
2Inter Milan42115507
3Tottenham411279-24
4PSV Eindhoven4013410-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli41304316
2Liverpool42027526
3PSG412111745
4Red Star Belgrade4112310-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto431093610
2Schalke42204138
3Galatasaray41123304
4Lokomotiv Moscow4004211-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax42205148
2Bayern Munich42205148
3Benfica411235-24
4AEK Athens401328-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City43017349
2Lyon41307616
3Hoffenheim403167-13
4Shakhtar Donetsk402248-42

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma430110469
2Real Madrid42115237
3CSKA Moscow411247-34
4Viktoria Plzen402239-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus431060610
2Man Utd41213125
3Valencia41214405
4Young Boys4013210-81
View full Champions League tables

