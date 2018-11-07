Foul by Kerem Demirbay (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Lyon v 1899 Hoffenheim
Line-ups
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 5DenayerBooked at 6mins
- 6Guedes Filho
- 15Morel
- 4Pereira da Silva
- 28NDombele
- 29Tousart
- 8Aouar
- 22Mendy
- 18Fekir
- 11Depay
Substitutes
- 7Terrier
- 9Dembele
- 10Traoré
- 20Marçal de Oliveira
- 23Tete
- 24Diop Gueye
- 30Gorgelin
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 15Adams Nuhu
- 22Vogt
- 4Bicakcic
- 3Kaderábek
- 10Demirbay
- 11Grillitsch
- 27Kramaric
- 16Schulz
- 19Belfodil
- 34Apolinário de Lira
Substitutes
- 2Brenet
- 6Nordtveit
- 9Nelson
- 25Akpoguma
- 28Szalai
- 32Grifo
- 36Kobel
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Jérémy Morel (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Rafael.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.
Booking
Jason Denayer (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jason Denayer (Lyon).
Attempt blocked. Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.
Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marcelo (Lyon).
Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Kasim Adams tries a through ball, but Ishak Belfodil is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.