Champions League - Group F
Lyon0Hoffenheim0

Lyon v 1899 Hoffenheim

Line-ups

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 5DenayerBooked at 6mins
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 15Morel
  • 4Pereira da Silva
  • 28NDombele
  • 29Tousart
  • 8Aouar
  • 22Mendy
  • 18Fekir
  • 11Depay

Substitutes

  • 7Terrier
  • 9Dembele
  • 10Traoré
  • 20Marçal de Oliveira
  • 23Tete
  • 24Diop Gueye
  • 30Gorgelin

Hoffenheim

  • 1Baumann
  • 15Adams Nuhu
  • 22Vogt
  • 4Bicakcic
  • 3Kaderábek
  • 10Demirbay
  • 11Grillitsch
  • 27Kramaric
  • 16Schulz
  • 19Belfodil
  • 34Apolinário de Lira

Substitutes

  • 2Brenet
  • 6Nordtveit
  • 9Nelson
  • 25Akpoguma
  • 28Szalai
  • 32Grifo
  • 36Kobel
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamLyonAway TeamHoffenheim
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Kerem Demirbay (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Jérémy Morel (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Rafael.

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.

Booking

Jason Denayer (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jason Denayer (Lyon).

Attempt blocked. Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.

Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marcelo (Lyon).

Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Kasim Adams tries a through ball, but Ishak Belfodil is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43018269
2Atl Madrid43017619
3Club Brugge41126514
4Monaco4013210-81

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona4310113810
2Inter Milan42115507
3Tottenham411279-24
4PSV Eindhoven4013410-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli41304316
2Liverpool42027526
3PSG412111745
4Red Star Belgrade4112310-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto431093610
2Schalke42204138
3Galatasaray41123304
4Lokomotiv Moscow4004211-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax42205148
2Bayern Munich42205148
3Benfica411235-24
4AEK Athens401328-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City43017349
2Lyon41307616
3Hoffenheim403167-13
4Shakhtar Donetsk402248-42

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma430110469
2Real Madrid42115237
3CSKA Moscow411247-34
4Viktoria Plzen402239-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus431060610
2Man Utd41213125
3Valencia41214405
4Young Boys4013210-81
View full Champions League tables

