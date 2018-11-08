Kenny Miller - Dundee must beat St Mirren 'no matter how'

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Motherwell 1-0 Dundee

Scottish Premiership: Dundee v St Mirren Venue: Dens Park, Dundee Date: Saturday, 10 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Dundee need to beat St Mirren on Saturday "no matter how", says veteran striker Kenny Miller.

The Scottish Premiership's bottom two sides meet at Dens Park with the hosts a point behind St Mirren, who are six points adrift of 10th-placed Hamilton.

The Buddies beat Dundee in Paisley on the league's opening day and both teams have changed their manager since then.

"It's an absolute must-win fixture for us," Miller, 38, told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"No matter how, we must go and win this game. It's an absolutely massive game. It's a game where we need to win just to get back in touch.

"It's not always just about getting off the bottom. It gives you the opportunity to do that so it looks a little bit better but you're hoping that that gap to the teams just sitting above you is going to be a little bit tighter as well."

'For weeks we were getting away with it'

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre and St Mirren counterpart Oran Kearney are both looking for a first win since being appointed and Dundee are yet to score under McIntyre.

Wins in recent weeks for Hamilton Academical and Motherwell have given the Lanarkshire rivals some breathing space over the bottom two, with Accies seven points off the bottom and Well eight.

"Over the course of the last month or so, we've come in after games after getting beat and results have been going our way," Miller added.

"Us, St Mirren and Motherwell, we're all playing each other over this 10-day spell and Motherwell have come out of that with two wins, something that we were looking to do.

"That's put a little bit of a gap between us and Motherwell. Hamilton got a win as well. For weeks we were getting away with it. Now, it's kind of getting away ahead of us."