Man City v Man Utd: Can you name the pre-takeover derby XI from 2007?
-
- From the section Man City
It is nearly Manchester derby time again as Pep Guardiola's City side host Jose Mourinho's United on Sunday.
City's 2018-19 squad is vastly different in strength from the one that faced their neighbours in August 2007 - their last home derby before the Abu Dhabi takeover.
So, can you name manager Sven-Goran Eriksson's starting XI that managed a 1-0 win over their city rivals over 11 years ago?
You have three minutes...
Who started for Manchester City against Manchester United in August 2007?
|Position and country
|Player