Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Gerrard, Celtic, Rodgers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard will warn his Rangers players to expect racist abuse in Moscow tonight. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard has vowed to turn protective if Rangers players are targeted for racist abuse against Spartak Moscow. (Daily Record)

Victims of Celtic Boys' Club predator Jim Torbett last night criticised the Parkhead club's first official response to the scandal after it failed to offer a full apology. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers are set to take the SFA to task after their appeal against a red card for Daniel Candeias was dismissed. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan does not believe the coin thrown at Neil Lennon in last week's Edinburgh derby was an act necessarily motivated by sectarianism. (Scotsman)

Connor Goldson has no fears about being subject to racist abuse in Russia as he looks to silence Spartak Moscow and lead Rangers to within touching distance of the Europa League knockout rounds. (Herald)

Sky Sports are set to plough £100m into Scottish football with a three-year TV rights deal worth a whopping £30m-plus per season, blowing BT Sport out of the picture. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic manager, has conceded that RB Leipzig have better players but insisted the Scottish champions can manage a stirring Europa League win tonight. (The Times, print edition)

Aberdeen chiefs are confident the Red Army will snap up all 20,000 tickets for the Betfred Cup final. (Aberdeen Evening Express)

Ryan Christie is poised to sign a new contract with Celtic just weeks after he admits he concluded he had no future with the Scottish champions. (Scotsman)

James McPake ranks Hearts forward Craig Wighton as prodigious a talent as Scotland internationals Robert Snodgrass, Leigh Griffiths and Graham Dorrans. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Mikey Devlin's call-up to the Scotland national team is down to his own hard work, believes Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes. (Press and Journal)

Hibs manager Neil Lennon will be spoilt for choice in the centre-back department when Paul Hanlon returns to contention, according to Liam Fontaine. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Stuart Hogg looks to have won his fitness battle and will return to the Scotland team to face Fiji on Saturday. (Scottish Daily Mail)