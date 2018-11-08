Garry Hill: Ebbsfleet United name ex-Woking boss as new manager

Garry Hill has also managed Weymouth and Rushden & Diamonds

Ebbsfleet United have named former Woking and Dagenham & Redbridge boss Garry Hill as their new manager.

He replaces Daryl McMahon, who left the National League club "by mutual consent" on Wednesday after three-and-a-half-years charge.

Hill, 59, has been out of management since leaving Woking at the end of his contract in May 2017.

"I can't wait to get going. This is a fantastic football club and the hard work starts now," he said.

Ebbsfleet chairman Dr Abdulla Al Humaidi told the club website: "Gary has a proven track record in almost 30 years of management and his exceptional experience was what stood out for us when considering who to entrust with the next steps forward for this club."

Hill led the Cards to promotion as Conference South champions in 2012, with the club finishing 18th in the fifth tier in 2016-17, his final season in charge.