Daniel Candeias: Rangers lose appeal against second booking at St Mirren

Rangers have lost their appeal against a second yellow card shown to Daniel Candeias in their win at St Mirren.

The club appealed against the booking on the grounds of mistaken identity.

Candeias, 30, was yellow-carded for celebrating his opening goal and booked again and sent off after an exchange with St Mirren's Anton Ferdinand.

Candeias will now be suspended for Sunday's match against Motherwell, but is in Rangers' squad to face Spartak Moscow in Thursday's Europa League tie.