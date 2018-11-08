Erick Thohir: Former Inter Milan owner joins Oxford United board

Erick Thohir (right) worked with Frank de Boer (left) during his time as Inter boss

Former Inter Milan owner and president Erick Thohir has joined the board of League One club Oxford United.

The Indonesian businessman - founder of media company Mahaka Group - left the board of the Italian giants last month, having bought a majority stake in 2013.

Thohir, 48, has also owned Major League Soccer club DC United and had a stake in basketball side Philadelphia 76ers.

"If I can add my experience to help the club build for the future then that is great for all of us," he said.

Oxford chairman Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth told the club website: "I have known him a long time, know he will be a major asset to this football club, and know that we now have a board who I believe can truly move this club forward."

The U's are currently 21st in League One, having won only three of their 17 games so far this season.