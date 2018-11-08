Erick Thohir: Former Inter Milan owner joins Oxford United board
Former Inter Milan owner and president Erick Thohir has joined the board of League One club Oxford United.
The Indonesian businessman - founder of media company Mahaka Group - left the board of the Italian giants last month, having bought a majority stake in 2013.
Thohir, 48, has also owned Major League Soccer club DC United and had a stake in basketball side Philadelphia 76ers.
"If I can add my experience to help the club build for the future then that is great for all of us," he said.
Oxford chairman Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth told the club website: "I have known him a long time, know he will be a major asset to this football club, and know that we now have a board who I believe can truly move this club forward."
The U's are currently 21st in League One, having won only three of their 17 games so far this season.