Caf reinstate Equatorial Guinea for Women's Africa Cup of Nations
-
- From the section African
The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has reinstated Equatorial Guinea to the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations after an appeal.
Two-time winners Equatorial Guinea will replace Kenya at the finals in Ghana that begin on 17 November.
Kenya were awarded a place in the finals in October when Caf ruled Equatorial Guinea had fielded an ineligible player in qualifying.
Caf's Appeal Board has now ruled that: "The player Annette Jacky Messomo is eligible to play for the national team of Equatorial Guinea."
In the original ruling from Caf had upheld a protest from the Football Kenya Federation over the eligibility of Messomo.
The decision at the time was that: "The player in question was allegedly of Cameroonian nationality and had played for several European based clubs."
Kenya have been training for the finals and drew 1-1 with Ghana in a friendly on Wednesday.
Equatorial Guinea will be in Group B for the finals and will begin against Zambia on 18 November before facing South Africa and defending champions Nigeria.