Caf reinstate Equatorial Guinea for Women's Africa Cup of Nations

The Confederation of African Football has ruled in favour of Kenya

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has reinstated Equatorial Guinea to the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations after an appeal.

Two-time winners Equatorial Guinea will replace Kenya at the finals in Ghana that begin on 17 November.

Kenya were awarded a place in the finals in October when Caf ruled Equatorial Guinea had fielded an ineligible player in qualifying.

Caf's Appeal Board has now ruled that: "The player Annette Jacky Messomo is eligible to play for the national team of Equatorial Guinea."

In the original ruling from Caf had upheld a protest from the Football Kenya Federation over the eligibility of Messomo.

The decision at the time was that: "The player in question was allegedly of Cameroonian nationality and had played for several European based clubs."

Kenya have been training for the finals and drew 1-1 with Ghana in a friendly on Wednesday.

Equatorial Guinea will be in Group B for the finals and will begin against Zambia on 18 November before facing South Africa and defending champions Nigeria.