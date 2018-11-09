Didier Drogba loses USL Cup final with Phoenix Rising in what could be his last game

Drogba scored as Phoenix Rising won the USL western conference

Didier Drogba has lost what could be the final game of his career, as Phoenix Rising were beaten 1-0 by Louisville City FC in the United Soccer League Cup final.

The former Chelsea striker, 40, has said this will be his last season.

In April 2017, Drogba became player-co-owner of Phoenix Rising in the second tier of US football.

Fellow owner Berke Bakay thanked him for his "amazing contributions to the beautiful sport" after Friday's loss.

Drogba scored a goal in each of the club's three play-off matches en route to their first ever USL Cup final.

"You have laid the foundation of something really special that we are all going to enjoy for many years to come," tweeted Bakay.

Before the final, Bakay told BBC World Service that Drogba would be moving into the boardroom after retires.

Writing on the Phoenix Rising website last month, Drogba had said: "I joke with people that they need to give me the cup, so I can retire in peace. And that if I don't get it, I'll come back. But the truth is, this is my last season."

The club did not confirm his retirement when asked by BBC Sport.

Drogba scored 157 goals in 341 appearances during his first spell at Chelsea from 2004 to 2012, winning three Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Following moves to Shanghai Shenhua in China and Turkish side Galatasaray, where he won the Super Lig and Turkish Cup, Drogba returned to the Blues for the 2014-15 season, scoring seven goals in 40 appearances and helping Jose Mourinho's side to the title.

He then had 18 months with Montreal Impact before joining the Phoenix.

He scored 65 goals in 104 appearances for the Ivory Coast and was named African Footballer of the Year twice.