Lewis Stevenson: Hibernian full-back extends contract until 2021

Stevenson holds a unique place in Hibs' history as a member of two cup-winning teams

Lewis Stevenson, Hibernian's longest-serving player, has signed a contract extension keeping him at the club until 2021.

The 30-year-old left-back has played 424 games since emerging from the club's academy to make his debut as a 17-year-old in September 2005.

He is the only Hibs player ever to have won both the Scottish League Cup - in 2007 - and Scottish Cup, in 2016.

"I'm delighted to extend my deal for another couple of years," he said.

"It's a great honour to be involved with this club. Every footballer will say that you keep learning things week in, week out. Every game there are some things where you think that you should have done it differently.

"Hopefully that will stand me in good stead. I'm always open-minded and interested in new ideas and new things involving football.

"I know I have been here a while, but hopefully I've got a bit more to give."

Stevenson won his first Scotland cap earlier this year in the summer tour defeat in Peru.