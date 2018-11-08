Stephanie Roche: Republic of Ireland striker joins Serie A club Florentia

Stephanie Roche made her debut for the Republic of Ireland in 2008

Republic of Ireland international Stephanie Roche is to resume her club career with Serie A side Florentia.

Roche had been at Sunderland since 2015 but her final season on Wearside was spent recovering from injury.

The 29-year-old broke her leg during a World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland in September 2017 and has been out of contract since the summer.

The 2014 Fifa Puskas award runner-up previously had spells with clubs in France and the United States.

Roche was beaten to the Fifa goal of the year award by Colombia's James Rodriguez for his World Cup volley against Uruguay but the striker's stunning goal for Peamount United won 33% of the 3.3 million votes cast.

The Dubliner had recently revealed that she was preparing for a move to Italy after turning down offers from clubs in England, Spain and France.

Florence-based Florentia are in fifth place in the Italian Women's Serie A after six games this term and are six points behind leaders AC Milan, who they will face in their next home game on 17 November.

"I'm very happy to have arrived at Florentia," Roche told the club's website.

"I've been out for a year and I can not wait to get back on the pitch, I'm hungry for goals."