Neil Lennon: Hibernian boss urges authorities to 'do more' to prevent crowd trouble

Football authorities in Scotland must 'do more' to ensure there is no repeat of the scenes in last week's Edinburgh derby, says Hibernian boss Neil Lennon.

Lennon was hit by a coin in the goalless draw with Hearts, while a man has been charged with the assault of Hearts' goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal.

A man has also been charged with assaulting an assistant referee in the game at Tynecastle on October 31.

"The authorities should be getting together and doing more," Lennon said.

"What that solution will be I don't know. Taking away someone's season ticket isn't enough I don't think."

In the wake of last month's Edinburgh derby, Alfredo Morelos was struck with a coin in Rangers' victory over St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday, with Saints chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick claiming one of his own players was struck by an object.

"It's down to the individuals as well," added Lennon. "You would think after what happened on Wednesday night [against Hearts] that would be the end of it but then you see what happens to Alfredo [Morleos] who is just celebrating a goal."

Clubs are punished for the actions of fans when competing in European competitions, under the 'strict liability' rule. This is not the case domestically, with Scottish Professional Football League members voting overwhelmingly against such a proposal in 2013.

And Lennon agrees punishments such as ground closures for clubs when their fans misbehave would be a step too far.

"You are punishing the clubs then and I think that would be a little too extreme because you're punishing the other supporters as well - the 99.9% who are good supporters, who want to enjoy a game of football," he added.