Rangers: Steven Gerrard needs 'reaction' against Motherwell - Thompson

Rangers suffered their first European defeat of the season in Moscow

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Motherwell Venue: Ibrox Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Rangers need to "react" to their Europa League defeat against Spartak Moscow by beating Motherwell on Sunday, says former Ibrox striker Steven Thompson.

Steven Gerrard's side led three times in Russia on Thursday before two goals in a minute gave Spartak a 4-3 victory.

Rangers are five points off the Scottish Premiership summit and have only spilled two league points at home.

"Rangers have to react, their form at Ibrox has been very good in the league," Thompson told BBC Scotland.

"Motherwell will come with back-to-back wins feeling as though they can take something and they'll be hoping Rangers are tired travelling from Moscow.

"But Rangers have enough quality to make changes and still win. That said, on Thursday, when they looked to the bench, they didn't have enough attacking options to change things in the second half."

Thursday's reverse was Rangers' first European loss in 11 games this season. Their continental success has stemmed from a solid defensive record, conceding just six goals before the Spartak defeat.

Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic formed Gerrard's central defensive duo for much of that run - and played against the Russians - but Joe Worrall had partnered Goldson in the previous four games.

And after Gerrard blamed "individual basic errors of defending" for the defeat, Thompson says he needs to pick a settled pairing.

"You never really want to disrupt your back-four too often. I always feel as though your centre-half partnership is one of the most important partnerships on the pitch," he said.

"For the benefit of the team just stay with the two centre-halves that you fancy the best and let them forge a partnership."