Riccardo Calder: Inverness Caledonian Thistle sack defender after guilty verdict

Riccardo Calder scored for Caley Thistle against Dunfermline Athletic last month

Riccardo Calder has been sacked by Inverness Caledonian Thistle after the English defender was found guilty of assaulting a woman in a car park.

The 22-year-old, who signed a two-year contract in July 2017, has made 46 appearances for the Scottish Championship side, 12 this season.

Caley Thistle announced they had "terminated the registration" after his guilty verdict on Wednesday.

He is due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 4 December.

"Following a trial at Birmingham Magistrates' Court this week and the subsequent guilty verdict, Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club can confirm that it has terminated the registration of Riccardo Calder with immediate effect," said an Inverness statement.

"Due to the ongoing legal process in England, the club will not be making any further comment on the matter."

Calder, who was capped by England at under-17 level, began his career with Aston Villa and had loan spells with Dundee, Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City before joining Caley Thistle.

He had denied the assault on the 24-year-old but was found guilty at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

The court heart that Calder had met the victim, who he knew, at a club before dropping her off at her car in the early house in the morning.

When the victim's car collided with the back of the footballer's vehicle, they both drove to a pub car park where Calder punched her several times through her open window then, after she got out, kicked her and swung a shoe at her.

The victim suffered significant bruising to her eyes and face, a fracture to her thumb and a cut to her lip, the court heard.

Calder, who recently started recording rap music under the name Cardz, scored the last of his three Caley Thistle goals against Dunfermline Athletic last month.