Javi Gracia set to sign new deal as Watford manager

Watford have won six of their opening 11 league matches this term

Watford manager Javi Gracia is expected to sign a new three-year contract at Vicarage Road.

The 48-year-old Spaniard was appointed in January on an 18-month deal following the dismissal of Marco Silva.

He is the 10th Watford boss during the Pozzo family reign since 2012 and would become the first coach to sign a contract extension in their ownership.

The Hornets finished 14th last season and are currently eighth, only five points behind Tottenham in fourth.