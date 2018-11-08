Kayleigh Green: Wales loss to England 'took few weeks to sink in'

Kayleigh Green joined Brighton from Yeovil Town in June 2018

Striker Kayleigh Green admits she is only just getting over Wales' Women's World Cup exit to England.

Wales missed out on qualifying for next summer's finals in France after defeat to England at Newport in their final game.

Jayne Ludlow's side finished second in their group but it was not enough to secure a play-off spot.

"Personally it took a few weeks to sink in and get back to being myself again," said Brighton & Hove Albion's Green.

"Our aim was to finish in second place but we were top for the majority [of the campaign].

"Unfortunately it came down to that important game and it wasn't our day."

The 3-0 defeat at Rodney Parade was Wales' only loss of the qualifying which saw them draw 0-0 with England in Southampton.

Despite missing out on the finals in France, Green believes Wales made great strides during the campaign.

"I hope other teams and nations look at us as a more competitive now," Green added.

"I think we did so well in that campaign that we've turned a lot of heads with the success that we had.

"I hope, going forward, that teams look at us not as a small nation and that we are able to compete against bigger teams."

Wales' focus now turns to Euro 2021, with the draw being made in February 2019 ahead of the start of the qualifiers later in the year.

Jayne Ludlow's side face Portugal in friendly internationals on 10 and 13 November.

Green is included in a squad without Jess Fishlock and Loren Dykes and featuring nine new faces.

"On the back of the England game there are things we could have done better and improved on," Green said.

"We are going to use these two games to keep building and hopefully when the Euros come it will be our year and we'll be able to qualify."