EFL: Shaun Harvey makes loan system appeal to Fifa vice president

The English Football League has asked the world governing body Fifa to allow its member clubs to make loan signings outside of the transfer windows.

EFL clubs were previously allowed to bring players in on emergency loans, lasting between 28 and 93 days.

However, that system was scrapped prior to the 2016-17 campaign.

The Press Association reports EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey made the request in a letter to Victor Montagliani, a vice president of Fifa.

Canadian Montagliani is the president of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) and also chairs Fifa's Football Stakeholders Committee.

That group, which includes representatives from the European Club Association, World Leagues Forum and players' union FIFPro, has made a number of proposals to reform the global transfer system.

One of those is suggesting the loan system is altered "for the purpose of youth development as opposed to commercial exploitation".

The EFL strongly supports this idea and believes clubs below the top flight, in whichever country, should be allowed to bring in players on loan throughout the season.

However, this relaxation of the current rules would be limited to players who qualify for the national team in the relevant country and are under 23.

Under the EFL's current rules, teams can name a maximum of five loan players in a match-day squad, with incoming players from Premier League clubs joining on six-month or season-long deals to fit in with the transfer windows.