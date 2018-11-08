Women's International Friendlies
Austria Women0England Women2

Austria Women v England Women

Line-ups

Austria Women

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 5MaierhoferSubstituted forWeilharterat 55'minutes
  • 7Wenninger
  • 13Kirchberger
  • 19Aschauer
  • 17Puntigam
  • 18Feiersinger
  • 8ProhaskaSubstituted forDunstat 55'minutes
  • 9Zadrazil
  • 10BurgerSubstituted forPintherat 76'minutes
  • 15Billa

Substitutes

  • 2Horvat
  • 3Weilharter
  • 4Pinther
  • 11Hickelsberger
  • 12Wienroither
  • 14Dunst
  • 16Eder
  • 20Enzinger
  • 21Gurtner
  • 22Klein
  • 23Pfeiler

England Women

  • 1EarpsSubstituted forRoebuckat 79'minutes
  • 2Blundell
  • 6Williamson
  • 5McManus
  • 3George
  • 8Carney
  • 4Staniforth
  • 7LawleySubstituted forParrisat 64'minutes
  • 10Stanway
  • 11UbogaguSubstituted forDalyat 59'minutes
  • 9DugganSubstituted forKellyat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Telford
  • 14Nobbs
  • 15Bright
  • 16Greenwood
  • 17Scott
  • 18Christiansen
  • 19Daly
  • 20Parris
  • 21Roebuck
  • 22Mead
  • 23Kelly

Match Stats

Home TeamAustria WomenAway TeamEngland Women
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, England. Ellie Roebuck replaces Mary Earps.

Substitution

Substitution, England. Chloe Kelly replaces Toni Duggan.

Foul by Toni Duggan (England).

Foul by Yvonne Weilharter (Austria Women).

Foul by Yvonne Weilharter (Austria Women).

Foul by Toni Duggan (England).

Substitution

Substitution, Austria Women. Viktoria Pinther replaces Nina Burger.

Foul by Nikita Parris (England).

Verena Aschauer (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lucy Staniforth (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nina Burger (Austria Women).

Goal!

Goal! Austria Women 0, England 2. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nikita Parris.

Karen Carney (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sarah Zadrazil (Austria Women).

Attempt missed. Nina Burger (Austria Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Virginia Kirchberger following a set piece situation.

Foul by Georgia Stanway (England).

Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Nikita Parris (England) hits the left post with a header from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Leah Williamson with a cross.

Corner, England. Conceded by Yvonne Weilharter.

Corner, England. Conceded by Yvonne Weilharter.

Substitution

Substitution, England. Nikita Parris replaces Melissa Lawley.

Rachel Daly (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Virginia Kirchberger (Austria Women).

Attempt saved. Barbara Dunst (Austria Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nina Burger.

Offside, England. Mary Earps tries a through ball, but Toni Duggan is caught offside.

Foul by Gabrielle George (England).

Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Karen Carney (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nina Burger (Austria Women).

Substitution

Substitution, England. Rachel Daly replaces Chioma Ubogagu.

Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Melissa Lawley.

Substitution

Substitution, Austria Women. Yvonne Weilharter replaces Sophie Maierhofer.

Substitution

Substitution, Austria Women. Barbara Dunst replaces Nadine Prohaska.

Attempt missed. Toni Duggan (England) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Karen Carney.

Georgia Stanway (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sarah Zadrazil (Austria Women).

Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, England. Conceded by Virginia Kirchberger.

Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Austria Women 0, England 1.

Thursday 8th November 2018

