Substitution, England. Ellie Roebuck replaces Mary Earps.
Austria Women v England Women
Line-ups
Austria Women
- 1Zinsberger
- 5MaierhoferSubstituted forWeilharterat 55'minutes
- 7Wenninger
- 13Kirchberger
- 19Aschauer
- 17Puntigam
- 18Feiersinger
- 8ProhaskaSubstituted forDunstat 55'minutes
- 9Zadrazil
- 10BurgerSubstituted forPintherat 76'minutes
- 15Billa
Substitutes
- 2Horvat
- 3Weilharter
- 4Pinther
- 11Hickelsberger
- 12Wienroither
- 14Dunst
- 16Eder
- 20Enzinger
- 21Gurtner
- 22Klein
- 23Pfeiler
England Women
- 1EarpsSubstituted forRoebuckat 79'minutes
- 2Blundell
- 6Williamson
- 5McManus
- 3George
- 8Carney
- 4Staniforth
- 7LawleySubstituted forParrisat 64'minutes
- 10Stanway
- 11UbogaguSubstituted forDalyat 59'minutes
- 9DugganSubstituted forKellyat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Telford
- 14Nobbs
- 15Bright
- 16Greenwood
- 17Scott
- 18Christiansen
- 19Daly
- 20Parris
- 21Roebuck
- 22Mead
- 23Kelly
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, England. Chloe Kelly replaces Toni Duggan.
Foul by Toni Duggan (England).
Foul by Yvonne Weilharter (Austria Women).
Foul by Yvonne Weilharter (Austria Women).
Foul by Toni Duggan (England).
Substitution
Substitution, Austria Women. Viktoria Pinther replaces Nina Burger.
Foul by Nikita Parris (England).
Verena Aschauer (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lucy Staniforth (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nina Burger (Austria Women).
Goal!
Goal! Austria Women 0, England 2. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nikita Parris.
Karen Carney (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sarah Zadrazil (Austria Women).
Attempt missed. Nina Burger (Austria Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Virginia Kirchberger following a set piece situation.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (England).
Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nikita Parris (England) hits the left post with a header from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Leah Williamson with a cross.
Corner, England. Conceded by Yvonne Weilharter.
Corner, England. Conceded by Yvonne Weilharter.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Nikita Parris replaces Melissa Lawley.
Rachel Daly (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Virginia Kirchberger (Austria Women).
Attempt saved. Barbara Dunst (Austria Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nina Burger.
Offside, England. Mary Earps tries a through ball, but Toni Duggan is caught offside.
Foul by Gabrielle George (England).
Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Karen Carney (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nina Burger (Austria Women).
Substitution
Substitution, England. Rachel Daly replaces Chioma Ubogagu.
Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Melissa Lawley.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria Women. Yvonne Weilharter replaces Sophie Maierhofer.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria Women. Barbara Dunst replaces Nadine Prohaska.
Attempt missed. Toni Duggan (England) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Karen Carney.
Georgia Stanway (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sarah Zadrazil (Austria Women).
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, England. Conceded by Virginia Kirchberger.
Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Austria Women 0, England 1.