Galatasaray-Fenerbahce brawl: Roberto Soldado among players banned

Soldado (centre) has failed to score in six appearances this term, four of which have been as a substitute

Former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado was one of five players suspended following the brawl in last week's Galatasaray-Fenerbahce match.

Members of both teams exchanged blows after Friday's 2-2 Super League draw.

Soldado, 33, who joined Fenerbahce from Villarreal in 2017, was one of three players sent off and the Spaniard was banned for six matches.

Fenerbahce's Jailson Siqueira received an eight-match ban and Galatasaray's Badou Ndiaye five matches.

Galatasaray boss Faith Terim was given a seven-match ban for insulting the referee and for comments he made in the post-match news conference.

Assistant Hasan Sas was banned for eight matches for attacking members of the opposition.

Galatasaray midfielders Garry Mendes Rodrigues and Ryan Donk were banned for three and six games respectively for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Both teams were also fined.