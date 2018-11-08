Celtic 2-1 RB Leipzig: Brendan Rodgers hails best home win in Europe

Brendan Rodgers (right) said the "synergy" of players and fans secured the win

Brendan Rodgers hailed Celtic's Europa League win over RB Leipzig as the best they have enjoyed at home during his two-year reign as manager.

Leipzig sit fourth in the German Bundesliga but were beaten 2-1 by the Scottish champions.

"It was a fantastic victory and one that I'm very proud of," said Rodgers.

"I think tonight was a proper win for us against a top-class side sitting high in their domestic league and everybody knows Leipzig's quality."

With RB Salzburg leading Group B by six points from Leipzig and Celtic after their 5-2 hammering of Rosenborg in Norway, it looks likely that the Germans and Scots will be competing for the runners-up spot.

And, because Celtic did not match Leipzig's 2-0 win over them in Germany, Ralf Rangnick's side remain second because of their head-to-head record.

But Rodgers said: "The most important thing was to win and win well and I think we did that."

When asked if it was his best and most satisfying win in Europe at home as Celtic manager, he agreed considering "the level of the opponent" and quality of performance.

"The players were absolutely brilliant," he said. "And then the supporters were absolutely magnificent.

"It is always a very emotional game here at Celtic Park, but that synergy between both got us the result and it was a fantastic three points for us."

'This was a great step forward'

Rodgers had pointed out to his players before kick-off that "if it has gone against them a bit, sometimes the game has got away from us".

Kieran Tierney had given Celtic an early lead and, although Jean-Kevin Augustin equalised with 12 minutes remaining, Odsonne Edouard restored the lead within 14 seconds.

"Tonight was a great step forward for these players because, at 1-1, when Leipzig didn't deserve to be level in the game, they responded straight away and had that belief to play forward and get that fantastic winning goal," Rodgers said.

"This was a pressure game that we had to win, but you see the positivity of the team.

"We showed no fear, had plenty of aggression and brought our identity to the game."

Rodgers said it continued the recent improvement in performances from his side and he was particularly pleased at the way they countered Leipzig playing style.

"They were playing a system that can be very hard to press against - that midfield diamond," he added.

"The players knew they had to work hard defensively, they were aggressive, they fought for every ball and then they showed their quality when they had it."