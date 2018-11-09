Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Europa League, Hearts, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has vowed Thursday's Europa League win over RB Leipzig will "spur" the Scottish champions on and get them out of Group B. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said his side "paid the price" for a "terrible five minutes" in the 4-3 Europa League Group G defeat at Spartak Moscow after the Ibrox side lost two quick second-half goals to surrender a 3-2 lead. (Herald)

Aberdeen have sold out their initial 18,000 ticket allocation for next month's Scottish League Cup final meeting with Celtic.(Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein is hopeful Scotland internationals Christophe Berra and Steven Naismith will be back from injury sooner than anticipated. (Scotsman)

And Levein has urged Premiership leaders Hearts to summon up the energy to stay in contention at the top of the league until the duo return. (Daily Record)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon wants "a big improvement" from his team against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Friday, following Saturday's home defeat by St Johnstone. (Scotsman)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has backed striker Curtis Main to rediscover his scoring form. (Herald)

Anderlecht midfielder Adrien Trebel says he came close to joining Celtic in the summer. (Sun)

Celtic and two other clubs were not prepared to pay the £10m asking price for Trebel. (Daily Record)

On-loan Necaxa midfielder Carlos Pena has been told he is free to return to parent club Rangers two months ahead of schedule. (Sun)