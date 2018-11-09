Netherlands-born Osama Idrissi yet to decide on Morocco

AZ Alkmaar's Oussama Idrissi is yet to choose between playing for Netherlands and Morocco

Netherlands-born Osama Idrissi says he is yet to decide his international future despite been included in the Morocco squad for upcoming matches.

The in-form forward is on a 26-man list named by Morocco coach Herve Renard for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Cameroon on 16 November.

The Atlas Lions will travel to play Tunisia four days later in a friendly.

"I'm yet to make a choice for now," Idrissi said in a video on his club AZ Alkmaar's website

"I have not received a call up from the Dutch A team, and now Morocco is coming to the door, it's my homeland, so it's very special and beautiful, I'm very happy about it.

"I'm going to Morocco to have a conversation and see how it goes. I'm proud and honoured to receive an invitation. I could choose later."

The former Groningen player has scored eight goals in 15 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

The 22-year old has played for Netherlands at various youth levels but is eligible for Morocco through his parents.