Mark Devlin: Brentford chief executive to leave Championship club in December

Brentford hope to be in their new home at Lionel Road for the 2020-21 season

Brentford chief executive Mark Devlin is to leave the role after seven years with the Championship club.

Devlin will depart at the end of December, 18 months before the club make their planned move from Griffin Park to their new home at Lionel Road.

"I have nothing but pride when I look back on my seven years at Griffin Park and what the club has achieved in that time," said Devlin.

"I am leaving with the club in a very healthy position."

Bees owner Matthew Benham said: "Mark's leadership ability and expertise have been essential in our journey over the last seven years. He has played a major role in the club's development."

And chairman Cliff Crown added: "We will now begin the search for Mark's replacement who can help the club take the next steps on its exciting journey."

Brentford are 13th in the Championship, currently five points off the play-off places.

After losing their first three games following the departure of manager Dean Smith to Aston Villa, they won last weekend for the first time under new boss Thomas Frank, beating Millwall 2-0.