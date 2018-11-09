Olivier Ntcham: Celtic midfielder signs new deal until 2022

Olivier Ntcham celebrates his fifth goal of the season in the recent win against Hibernian

Olivier Ntcham has signed a new four-year contract tying him to Celtic until 2022.

The French midfielder is in his second season with Brendan Rodgers' side and helped the club win the domestic treble last term.

The former Genoa player has netted 14 goals since joining Celtic from Manchester City.

"I want to improve on everything in respect of the game," Ntcham, 22, told the Celtic website.

"Scoring more goals is, of course, part of the game and is important for me as well."