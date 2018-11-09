Hearts: Ann Budge says fans face 'indefinite bans' after Tynecastle violence

Media playback is not supported on this device Nicola Sturgeon speaks about abuse of Hibs manager Neil Lennon

Fans found guilty of "acts of violence" at last week's Edinburgh derby face an "indefinite ban" from Tynecastle, Hearts owner Ann Budge has reiterated.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon was struck by a coin thrown from the crowd and men have been charged in connection with assaults on Hearts keeper Zdenek Zlamal and an assistant referee.

In a joint statement last week, the clubs said they would unite to identify those responsible, and Budge has again asked for fans to help identify their fellow supporters.

Budge revealed last Thursday that one of the five people arrested at the Scottish Premiership game was identified to police by other fans.

In a lengthy statement, the Hearts owner said that indefinite bans would be meted out to anybody found guilty of:

damaging Tynecastle, or any other stadium

throwing any object in the stadium which could cause injury

throwing anything on the pitch that could cause damage

singing songs or flying flags recognised as being sectarian, racist or political

trying to bring pyrotechnics into the stadium or using them once inside

Budge also confirmed that additional ticket checks would be carried out to make sure fans are in their allocated seats.

Furthermore, in "areas where problems are known to have happened", the sale of matchday tickets will be withheld "for the foreseeable future".

Budge added: "We will not sit back and allow the reputation we have fought so hard to rebuild, be damaged by the mindless acts of a few individuals.

"My personal objective is to help make Tynecastle Park a stadium of which we can all be proud; the most family friendly stadium in Scotland; and the most supporter friendly stadium in Scotland. By working together, we can achieve these objectives."