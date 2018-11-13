Quiz: Can you name the 15 Americans to play most in the Premier League?

England play the United States on Thursday at Wembley, with four players based in Britain in the US squad.

There have been 44 Americans who have played in the Premier League - but we think that might make an impossible quiz.

Instead, can you name the 15 Americans to feature more than 50 times in England's top flight since 1992-93?

To help we will let you know which clubs they featured for in the Premier League and how many appearances they made.

You have four minutes...