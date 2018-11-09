Irish Premiership: Cliftonville v Newry City (Mon)

Joe Gormley and John Boyle contend for possession as Newry beat Cliftonville 1-0 at the Newry Showgrounds on 1 September

Newry City manager Darren Mullen says his side must "find a finishing touch" as they prepare to play Cliftonville in the Premiership at Solitude on Monday.

Newry lie bottom of the table after a run of five league defeats in a row.

"We have played well in the last few matches against Crusaders and Glenavon but couldn't put away the chances we created," lamented Mullen.

"It's frustrating because we're getting punished at the other end. We have to keep going and start winning games."

Mullen's side have not won a top-flight fixture since beating Cliftonville 1-0 at home on 1 September, a run of nine outings without picking up three points.

"We've been playing really well so I've told the players it will turn eventually. I'd be more worried if we weren't playing well.

"We just need something up top and something to break for us. It's something we need to look at - maybe getting someone in in January to help out.

"We're looking to strengthen as we only have a small squad. We put together a lot of good play up until the final third and then it all breaks down.

"Everyone is looking for a striker at this level. Hopefully we can find one."

Cliftonville have won their last three league games.