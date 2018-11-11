'Underrated' Andy Hall wins October player of month award

Andy Hall was on target twice for Glenavon in the league during October

Glenavon midfielder Andy Hall has been described by his manager Gary Hamilton as "underrated" after being named as player of the month for October by the Northern Ireland Football Writers.

The winger helped his side to three league victories in the month, scoring against both Glentoran and Newry City.

The award made it a double for the Lurgan Blues as Hamilton was announced as manager of the month on Friday.

"I don't think he gets the recognition he deserves," said Hamilton of Hall.

"I'm delighted he has won this award - he is one of the most underrated players in the league.

"He has been fantastic in recent months and this award is fully deserved."

Glenavon's form during October saw them move to the summit of the Irish Premiership table.

"I really didn't expect to win this award. I'm delighted and I would like to thank the Football Writers' for the trophy," said Hall.

"I would also like to thank the coaching staff and my team-mates at Glenavon, as without them I would not be in this position."

Ballymena United man Andy McGrory was runner-up, with Linfield's Andrew Waterworth in third.