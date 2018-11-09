Aberdeen 1-0 Hibernian: Neil Lennon not worried by 'little dip in form'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Mackay-Steven scores terrific winner

Head coach Neil Lennon is not "overly concerned" after defeat by Aberdeen left Hibernian without a win in four games and without a goal in three.

The Easter Road side fell to seventh in the Scottish Premiership following Gary Mackay-Steven's winner at Pittodrie.

They have now failed to win since the 6-0 thumping of Hamilton on 6 October and have failed to score against Hearts, St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

"There is a little dip in form," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"It is something we're not used to, but you have to accept it is not going to be on an upward trajectory all the time.

"I don't know if we are lacking a bit of confidence or decision-making is not right. That's three games when we haven't scored and we have missed good chances in all of those games."

Hibs' lack of goals continued despite last season's pairing of Florian Kamberi, back from suspension, and Jamie Maclaren teaming up in attack for the first time this term in the league.

Lennon was left "frustrated" after Mark Milligan and Florian Kamberi both passed up chances to equalise.

But the Hibs manager insisted that the conditions tempered any disappointment he may have had with the performance.

"I thought we were by far the better team in the second half and we deserved more out of the game," he said. "We've missed three of four good opportunities.

"I don't think Aberdeen did enough to deserve to win the game and certainly we didn't deserve to lose the game."

On-loan Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman, captain David Gray and fellow defender Paul Hanlon are all missing through injury and Lennon thought "we're scratching the bones of the squad".

"To be fair to the players, five of our last six games have been away from home and three of those have been Hearts, Aberdeen and Celtic," he added

"I think we can do better, but the only disappointing performance was St Johnstone last week. It's not as if we're not creating chances, but there's not a lot wrong."