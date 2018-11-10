Aberdeen 1-0 Hibs: Gary Mackay-Steven 'as good as any winger' in Scotland

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Mackay-Steven scores terrific winner

Gary Mackay-Steven has responded to criticism and shown he is as good as any winger in the Scottish Premiership, says Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.

Mackay-Steven goal gave the Pittodrie side victory over Hibernian on Friday after what his manager described as a couple of "quiet" games.

"I've not been too pleased with his performances," McInnes said.

"We spoke about him working hard when he's not involved and it's not going his way.

"His pace, his drive and his quality for the finish is what we expect from him. For me, when he reaches his levels, he's as good a wide player as we've got in the league."

Mackay-Steven, who has two caps, joins up with the Scotland squad on Sunday for the Nations League qualifiers against Albania and Israel.

His manager says the timing of the wide player's performance was important and that he will meet up with Alex McLeish's party having shown he is "capable of big moments".

McInnes also picked out midfielders Graeme Shinnie and Lewis Ferguson for providing "the platform" for a win that moved Aberdeen to within five points of league leaders Hearts.

"Shinnie and Ferguson tackled like lions in midfield, they won everything in there, and that made it quite straightforward for our back four," He said.

"It's not often that Hibs don't score and it's pleasing to keep a good side at bay and also show enough of ourselves in an attacking sense."