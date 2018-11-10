Celtic: Brendan Rodgers helps Scotland's Homeless World Cup bid

Injured striker Leigh Griffiths, left, joined manager Brendan Rodgers, right, and David Duke at the session

Brendan Rodgers says it was "inspiring" to put Scotland's Homeless World Cup players through a training session before next week's finals in Mexico.

The Celtic manager invited the players to Lennoxtown for a pep-talk before putting them through their paces before Sunday's game at Livingston.

Rodgers volunteered to get involved with Street Soccer charity after meeting its founder, David Duke.

"It really is inspiring for me to meet these people," the Celtic boss said.

"These guys have been unfortunate. You hear talk about people getting a second chance but some of these people never got a first chance in life.

"I salute these men and women because their lives and troubles and everything they've been through are so far removed from football and the bubble that we live in.

"So I think it's very important if we can do anything to help them, try to inspire them, try to motivate them to hopefully get on that ladder and turn their life around."

Scotland have won the tournament twice, but for Duke - who was homeless himself before turning his life around and starting Street Soccer - silverware is secondary.

"It's amazing, almost surreal," said Duke of Thursday's session, which was also attended by Celtic coaches Chris Davies, John Kennedy and Kolo Toure.

"For Brendan to offer - we didn't ask him, he offered - because he wanted to give the guys a good send-off before the Homeless World Cup, it's just left everyone buzzing."