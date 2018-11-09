Wrexham's Sam Ricketts wins National League managerial prize

From the section

Sam Ricketts played for Swansea City, Hull City, Bolton Wanderers and Wolves

Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts has been named the National League's manager of the month for October.

The Dragons beat Havant & Waterlooville, Dagenham & Redbridge and Hartlepool United to maintain their promotion challenge.

Ex-Wales international Ricketts was appointed to his first managerial role in May, succeeding Dean Keates.

"Manager of the month is great recognition for Sam and his staff," Wrexham director Spencer Harris said.