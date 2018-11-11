Curtis Main will assess Motherwell future in January

Curtis Main has scored four times in 15 appearances for Motherwell this term

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Motherwell Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 11 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Motherwell striker Curtis Main says he will assess his future in January, despite his Fir Park contract having just eight months left to run.

Main signed from Portsmouth in January and has scored 12 goals in 36 games, including two in last season's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen.

The Englishman's deal expires at the end of the campaign, but he is relaxed about the situation.

"I've got no reason why I wouldn't want to stay up here," he told BBC Scotland.

"I'm really settled off the field and I'm really enjoying it so we'll probably go along until January and the situation will be assessed then.

"We have to concentrate on getting things right on the pitch and the off-field stuff will be discussed at the relevant time."

Main made his senior debut with Darlington at the age of 15, and had spells with Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers.

His move to Motherwell at the start of the year brought him his first taste of football outside of England, and the striker insists he is loving life in Lanarkshire.

"I'm enjoying the whole world of Scottish football," he said. "It's just a different challenge compared to the rest of my career.

"Financially there's a huge gulf but it can make up for that in terms of exposure if you're performing well. It's a great platform to showcase what you're all about. That's definitely a plus.

"We had quite a few special moments that year in the cup and to walk out on our way to stay over before the cup final, it was brilliant to see all the fans and how much it means to people."