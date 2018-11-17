League One
Burton15:00Coventry
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Coventry City

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth17115128141438
2Sunderland16105132131935
3Peterborough17103433221133
4Barnsley1694329141531
5Luton178542719829
6Charlton178452620628
7Accrington177732119228
8Coventry178452018228
9Blackpool166731815325
10Doncaster177462524125
11Walsall177461924-525
12Fleetwood176562419523
13Southend177282122-123
14Burton166372222021
15Wycombe175662324-121
16Rochdale175572231-920
17Gillingham175392629-318
18Shrewsbury174671620-418
19Scunthorpe174672637-1118
20Bristol Rovers174581414017
21Oxford Utd173682027-715
22Plymouth1734101829-1113
23Wimbledon1732121126-1511
24Bradford1731131231-1910
