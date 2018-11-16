Newport County v Colchester United (Sat)

From the section

The versatile Scot Bennett has played in both defence and midfield for Newport County

Newport County defender Scot Bennett is out with a hamstring injury suffered in the EFL Trophy win over Plymouth.

Joss Labadie and Andrew Crofts are also still sidelined, while Jay Foulston, Lewis Collins and Keanu Marsh-Brown are on international duty.

Colchester United are without injured defender Tom Eastman (head) and goalkeeper Rene Gilmartin (hamstring).

Leading scorer Luke Norris (ankle) and midfielder Tom Lapslie (hamstring) are also doubts.