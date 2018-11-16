League Two
Newport15:00Colchester
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Colchester United (Sat)

The versatile Scot Bennett has played in both defence and midfield for Newport County
Newport County defender Scot Bennett is out with a hamstring injury suffered in the EFL Trophy win over Plymouth.

Joss Labadie and Andrew Crofts are also still sidelined, while Jay Foulston, Lewis Collins and Keanu Marsh-Brown are on international duty.

Colchester United are without injured defender Tom Eastman (head) and goalkeeper Rene Gilmartin (hamstring).

Leading scorer Luke Norris (ankle) and midfielder Tom Lapslie (hamstring) are also doubts.

Saturday 17th November 2018

  • NewportNewport County15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • BuryBury15:00StevenageStevenage
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • ExeterExeter City15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • YeovilYeovil TownPLincoln CityLincoln CityP
    Match postponed - Other

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City17113332151736
2MK Dons1797124101434
3Colchester1794431161531
4Tranmere178632516930
5Exeter178542617929
6Newport178542529-429
7Mansfield17610125131228
8Stevenage178452116528
9Forest Green176922617927
10Bury1775528181026
11Carlisle177281922-323
12Crawley177282429-523
13Port Vale176471721-422
14Yeovil165652318521
15Oldham175662118321
16Northampton175662021-121
17Swindon175661922-321
18Crewe175481619-319
19Cambridge175391627-1118
20Morecambe1752101729-1217
21Grimsby1743101123-1215
22Notts County173592036-1614
23Cheltenham162591225-1311
24Macclesfield1714121435-217
