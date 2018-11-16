Maidstone United v Wrexham (Sat)

Defender Doug Thame is Wrexham's only new injury ahead of Saturday's National League trip to Maidstone United.

Fellow defender Manny Smith has resumed training following a knee injury but is a few weeks off a first-team comeback.

Wrexham are top of the National League, one point ahead of second-placed Leyton Orient.

Maidstone, who knocked League Two Macclesfield out of the FA Cup, are unbeaten in their last two league games and lie 18th in the table.