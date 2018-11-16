National League
Maidstone United15:00Wrexham
Venue: Gallagher Stadium

Maidstone United v Wrexham (Sat)

National League

Defender Doug Thame is Wrexham's only new injury ahead of Saturday's National League trip to Maidstone United.

Fellow defender Manny Smith has resumed training following a knee injury but is a few weeks off a first-team comeback.

Wrexham are top of the National League, one point ahead of second-placed Leyton Orient.

Maidstone, who knocked League Two Macclesfield out of the FA Cup, are unbeaten in their last two league games and lie 18th in the table.

Saturday 17th November 2018

  • BraintreeBraintree Town12:30Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • BarrowBarrow15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00BromleyBromley
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead UnitedPHarrogateHarrogate TownP
    Match postponed - Other
  • SalfordSalford City15:00AldershotAldershot Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham19125227111641
2Leyton Orient19117137122540
3Salford19116237172039
4Harrogate19107238221637
5Solihull Moors1911352618836
6Fylde1998230102035
7Sutton United189632520533
8Gateshead1910272517832
9Hartlepool197752022-228
10Eastleigh198471721-428
11Boreham Wood197662222027
12Barnet187471822-425
13Aldershot197391927-824
14Bromley196582931-223
15Ebbsfleet196582123-223
16Halifax195771921-222
17Barrow1963102226-421
18Maidstone United1953111525-1018
19Chesterfield193881622-617
20Havant & Waterlooville1945102735-817
21Maidenhead United1952122041-2117
22Dag & Red1943121626-1015
23Braintree1934121732-1513
24Dover1925121838-2011
View full National League table

