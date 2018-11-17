Gateshead v Sutton United
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|19
|12
|5
|2
|27
|11
|16
|41
|2
|Leyton Orient
|19
|11
|7
|1
|37
|12
|25
|40
|3
|Salford
|19
|11
|6
|2
|37
|17
|20
|39
|4
|Harrogate
|19
|10
|7
|2
|38
|22
|16
|37
|5
|Solihull Moors
|19
|11
|3
|5
|26
|18
|8
|36
|6
|Fylde
|19
|9
|8
|2
|30
|10
|20
|35
|7
|Sutton United
|18
|9
|6
|3
|25
|20
|5
|33
|8
|Gateshead
|19
|10
|2
|7
|25
|17
|8
|32
|9
|Hartlepool
|19
|7
|7
|5
|20
|22
|-2
|28
|10
|Eastleigh
|19
|8
|4
|7
|17
|21
|-4
|28
|11
|Boreham Wood
|19
|7
|6
|6
|22
|22
|0
|27
|12
|Barnet
|18
|7
|4
|7
|18
|22
|-4
|25
|13
|Aldershot
|19
|7
|3
|9
|19
|27
|-8
|24
|14
|Bromley
|19
|6
|5
|8
|29
|31
|-2
|23
|15
|Ebbsfleet
|19
|6
|5
|8
|21
|23
|-2
|23
|16
|Halifax
|19
|5
|7
|7
|19
|21
|-2
|22
|17
|Barrow
|19
|6
|3
|10
|22
|26
|-4
|21
|18
|Maidstone United
|19
|5
|3
|11
|15
|25
|-10
|18
|19
|Chesterfield
|19
|3
|8
|8
|16
|22
|-6
|17
|20
|Havant & Waterlooville
|19
|4
|5
|10
|27
|35
|-8
|17
|21
|Maidenhead United
|19
|5
|2
|12
|20
|41
|-21
|17
|22
|Dag & Red
|19
|4
|3
|12
|16
|26
|-10
|15
|23
|Braintree
|19
|3
|4
|12
|17
|32
|-15
|13
|24
|Dover
|19
|2
|5
|12
|18
|38
|-20
|11