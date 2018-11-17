Falkirk v Partick Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|13
|9
|2
|2
|25
|12
|13
|29
|2
|Ross County
|13
|7
|4
|2
|24
|9
|15
|25
|3
|Dundee Utd
|13
|7
|3
|3
|20
|16
|4
|24
|4
|Inverness CT
|13
|4
|9
|0
|16
|10
|6
|21
|5
|Morton
|13
|5
|4
|4
|18
|21
|-3
|19
|6
|Queen of Sth
|13
|4
|5
|4
|21
|15
|6
|17
|7
|Dunfermline
|13
|4
|3
|6
|12
|19
|-7
|15
|8
|Alloa
|13
|2
|5
|6
|9
|17
|-8
|11
|9
|Partick Thistle
|13
|3
|0
|10
|11
|24
|-13
|9
|10
|Falkirk
|13
|2
|1
|10
|7
|20
|-13
|7
Aberdeen director Dave Cormack has a big vision for his hometown club, one which includes Californian kids wearing the club's kit.
The story of Robert Rowan, who died aged 28 on Tuesday after living his dream in football after compiling dossiers on the 2009 Champions League final.
After taking three points from their first two Nations League matches, how is Scotland's potential route to Euro 2020 shaping up?
Four strikers, just 10 goals. So who should Scotland manager Alex McLeish start in the Nations League games with Albania and Israel? Review the contenders and choose your favourite.
The transfer window might not be open, but Celtic have signed Ettore 'Ettorito97' Giannuzzi and Luca 'ildistruttore-44' Tubelli... for their esports team.
Stuart Hogg will move from Glasgow Warriors to Exeter Chiefs next year. Watch the Scotland full-back's 11 Six Nations tries.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland