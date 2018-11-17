Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth15:00Inverness CT
Venue: Palmerston Park

Queen of the South v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and updates on BBC Radio Scotland

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1392225121329
2Ross County137422491525
3Dundee Utd137332016424
4Inverness CT134901610621
5Morton135441821-319
6Queen of Sth134542115617
7Dunfermline134361219-715
8Alloa13256917-811
9Partick Thistle1330101124-139
10Falkirk132110720-137
