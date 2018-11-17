Stenhousemuir v Raith Rovers
-
- From the section Scottish League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|13
|10
|3
|0
|29
|9
|20
|33
|2
|Raith Rovers
|13
|6
|5
|2
|28
|17
|11
|23
|3
|East Fife
|13
|7
|1
|5
|19
|16
|3
|22
|4
|Forfar
|13
|5
|3
|5
|15
|24
|-9
|18
|5
|Brechin
|13
|4
|4
|5
|20
|19
|1
|16
|6
|Airdrieonians
|13
|5
|1
|7
|19
|19
|0
|16
|7
|Stranraer
|13
|4
|3
|6
|14
|16
|-2
|15
|8
|Dumbarton
|13
|4
|2
|7
|19
|23
|-4
|14
|9
|Montrose
|13
|4
|2
|7
|13
|23
|-10
|14
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|13
|4
|0
|9
|11
|21
|-10
|12