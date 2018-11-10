Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Livingston, Rangers, Motherwell, Hamilton, Kilmarnock, Ritchie

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants governmental help to eliminate the need for artificial pitches in the Scottish Premiership. (Herald)

Rodgers wants his Celtic team to show the same desire against Livingston on Sunday that they showed in Thursday's win over RB Leipzig. (Sun)

Former Livi coach John Hartson says the West Lothian side will feel they can go "toe-to-toe" with Celtic on Sunday. (Scotsman)

Steven Gerrard insists defender Connor Goldson does not want a rest but the Rangers manager believes he will have to "help him" at some point, adding: "He won't like it but it is my job." (Sun)

"You know it's going to take its toll at some point," said Gerrard as he assessed the impact the club's European and domestic schedule is having on his Rangers players. (Daily Record)

And Gerrard believes veteran defender Gareth McAuley "is ready now", having just made his debut for Rangers away to Spartak Moscow after joining as a free agent in September. (Scotsman)

Relinquishing the Motherwell captaincy has been a weight off Carl McHugh's shoulders, says the midfielder. (Herald)

Hamilton Academical boss Martin Canning is desperate to beat St Johnstone on Saturday as he feels the Perth side are Accies' bogey team. (Daily Record)

Saints manager Tommy Wright is "devastated" that goalkeeper Zander Clark has not made it into the Scotland squad. (Courier)

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke says the Scottish FA has not responded to his club's complaint about head of referees John Fleming's comments about how Killie winger Jordan Jones won a penalty against Dundee. (Sun)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has insisted that 29-year-old winger Matt Ritchie, who asked to be excluded from the Scotland squad "for the foreseeable future", has not retired from international football. (Newcastle Chronicle)