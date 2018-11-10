Premier League quick stats: Newcastle, Southampton, Warnock, Pritchard, Gabbiadini

After their worst top-flight start for 120 years, Newcastle have now won their last two matches

Newcastle beat Bournemouth 2-1 to record back-to-back wins for the first time since April and move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Neil Warnock marked his 100th game in charge of Cardiff with a late win over Brighton, West Ham came from behind to draw at Huddersfield, while Watford also left it late to earn a point at Southampton. Leicester drew 0-0 with Burnley on an emotional occasion at the King Power Stadium.

Here are the best of the day's Premier League stats...