Guinea coach drops Soumah for lack of 'commitment'

Seydouba Soumah, a regular in Guinea's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, has been dropped for the match against Ivory Coast

Guinea coach Paul Put says he has dropped Israel-based Seydouba Soumah for the first time in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers because of the player's lack of commitment.

The 27-year-old is not included in a 23-man squad for Guinea's match against Ivory Coast in Conakry on 18 November.

The midfielder has been a regular under Put, scoring the only goal against Central African Republic in a 1-0 win in their second match of the qualifying campaign in September.

Soumah's omission is a signal for everyone Paul Put Guinea coach

He appears to have paid the price for a poor performance against Rwanda in a 1-1 draw in Kigali last month, when he came on for the injured Naby Keita.

"Soumah's omission is a signal for everyone," said Guinea coach, Paul Put.

"The minimum that I ask for is the commitment. If you can't do it, then you have to face the consequences. I'm clear with all the players.

"I can understand someone who makes a bad pass, who is not at his level at 100%. I do not have any problems with that. That's human," Put added.

Soumah who plays his club football for Maccabi Haifa, featured at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Equatorial Guinea.

There are first call-ups in the Guinea squad for German-born defender Simon Falette and USA based striker Hadji Barry.

Falette's inclusion comes a week after he committed to play international football for Guinea.

His family comes from French Guiana, a French territory in South America but his grandfather is from Guinea, as is his wife.

Barry plays in USA for second tier league side Swope Park Rangers, and scored 19 goals in 35 appearances in the just concluded season.

Italy-based striker Karamoko Cissé who has scored three goals in 13 appearances for Syli Nationale is recalled after a long absence of more than six years.

Liverpool's Naby Kéita, Ibrahima Cissé of Fulham, Napoli's Amadou Diawara, François Kamano of Bordeaux and skipper Ibrahima Traore of Borussia Monchengladbach are all in the squad.

Guinea beat Ivory Coast 3-2 in Bouake in their opening match of the qualifiers and are top of group H with 10 points.

Ivory Coast are second with seven points, followed by Central African Republic with four points, and Botswana bottom on one point and now out of contention.

A draw for Syli Nationale will be enough for them to qualify for the finals in Cameroon.

Guinea squad:

Goalkeepers: Aly Kéita (Ostersunds, Sweden), Ibrahima Koné (FC Pau, France), Naby Yattara (Excelsior, Reunion)

Defenders: Baissama Sankoh (Caen, France), Ousmane Sidibé (AS Beziers, France), Ibrahima Sory Conté (Niort, France), Ernest Seka (Nancy, France), Mohamed Aly Camara (Young Boys, Switzerland), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Fodé Camara (Ajaccio, France), Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany)

Midfielders: Boubacar Fofana (Gaz Metan, Romania), Naby Kéita (Liverpool, England), Mady Camara (Olympiacos, Greece), Ibrahima Cissé (Fulham, England), Alkhaly Bangoura (Al Fateh, Saudi Arabia), Amadou Diawara (Napoli, Italy)

Forwards: François Kamano (Bordeaux, France), Lass Bangoura (Rayo Vallecano, Spain), Hadji Barry (Swope Park Rangers, USA), Sory Kaba (Elche, Spain), Ibrahima Traore (Borussia M'Gladbach, Germany), Karamoko Cissé (Hellas Verona, Italy)